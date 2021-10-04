<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver went off on Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) for holding up President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” Act.

Opening Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, Oliver first mocked Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) for asking if Facebook would commit to ending “finsta” during a congressional hearing — which is just short for someone’s “fake Instagram” account.

After getting past the Blumenthal’s blunder, Oliver ran through “the real drama this week” on Capitol Hill: the Democrat Senator’s holding up the Build Back Better Act — a key element of Biden’s agenda that is projected to cost $3.5 trillion over ten years.

“It contains, among other things, funding for at-home care, universal pre-K, free community college, steps to address climate change, expanded Medicare, and an extension of the child tax credit — which alone is estimated to mean 4.3 million fewer children in poverty,” Oliver said. “It is a big deal and would make this country a better place.”

The host then gave a run down of the “problem,” explaining that in order to evade a filibuster, Democrats are using reconciliation, which requires the support of all senators in the party.

“Unfortunately, moderates like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin argue it costs too much,” Oliver continued. “Now, to counter that, progressives have said they’ll oppose the bipartisan infrastructure bill — which Manchin and Sinema want — unless the larger bill is guaranteed to pass alongside it.”

Oliver went on to hit at Manchin for attempting to explain his position to a group of protesting kayakers … from his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven.”

“Wow. I’m not sure which stage of capitalism we’ve reached if we’re now ‘kayaking out to a politician’s yacht to beg him to help the poor,’ but it’s gotta be one of the last ones,” cracked the host. “I’m pretty sure it goes ocean on fire, bookstore billionaire leaves the planet, then boat bitch says no, and then it is basically all over at that point.”

Oliver did give Manchin some credit, noting that he at least took the time to engage with people, hitting at Sinema for being “much more evasive.”

“She’s made a name for herself as trying hard to be ‘the fun one’ in the senate, dressing here like a Powerpuff Girl in witness protection. But it’s been a lot less fun this week watching her turn basic questions about her bargaining position into a shitty game.”

The host was referring to Sinema’s response when NBC News reporter Frank Thorp asked what she would say to progressives who are “frustrated they don’t know where you are.”

Sinema facetiously responded, “I’m in the Senate.”

“Oh, fuck right off,” Oliver said after playing the clip. “And it gets worse. When that reporter asked her a second time, she said ‘I’m clearly right in front of the elevator.’ Which is about as maddening as when you tell your dad ‘I’m hungry’ and he says ‘nice to meet you, hungry. I’m dad.'”

Oliver continued to go after her supporters for defending the senator by saying she “just beats her own drum” and not does not “think in a linear process.”

“It’s not great when a senator’s strengths are how I would describe any cat. Those qualities, in a civilian, might make you a fun eccentric, but when you’re a senator, it just makes you bad at your fucking job,” Oliver exclaimed. “Look, this bill could materially benefit people’s lives. And if you are blocking it, you owe people more than vague platitudes shouted from a boat, and a cutesy ‘I’m in the senate’ comment. Because if these two keep this shit up, their window for saying ‘I’m in the senate’ may rapidly be closing.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

