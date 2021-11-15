John Oliver Pillories Capitol Rioter Who Said Being White Would Keep Her Out of Jail: ‘She’s Actually Going to Prison’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver ended his season of Last Week Tonight on Sunday, marking the occasion by brutally mocking Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan, who once claimed she’d never go to jail because of her “blonde hair” and “white skin.”

Marking an ending, Oliver began by reminding his viewers that this year started with the January 6 attack on the Capitol, cracking, “That’s right, this year started with that and against all better judgment, kept going.”

The host then offered developments on those who stormed the Capitol, specifically mentioning Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, whom he also mocked for sounding like a member of the Real Housewives.

“Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong,” Ryan posted in March, replying to a Twitter user who guessed she would be sentenced in connection to the insurrection.

“But to be fair, Jenna Ryan was right. She’s not going to jail. Because she’s actually going to prison,” Oliver said. “Earlier this month, she was sentenced to 60 days behind bars, and this week, she sat down with local news to make it absolutely clear she’s learned nothing from this.”

Oliver went on to play a clip from Ryan’s interview, in which she claimed she and her friends flew to Washington D.C. that week to attend the stop the steal rally.

She later decided to attend the riot after seeing the news coverage from her hotel bedroom, posting a video to social media saying she was going to storm the Capitol.

Ryan claimed that she meant that they were “storming with our words,” adding, “You know, it’s free speech.”

“What are you talking about, you Marjorie Taylor wanna-Greene? ‘Storming with words’? That’s not a thing,” Oliver cracked. “That’s never been a thing. If you look up ‘thing’ in the dictionary, I’m pretty sure it says, ‘not storming with words.’

Ryan also claimed in the interview that she has been preparing for her 60-day sentence by watching videos about “how prison is.”

“Ok, I don’t know what’s weirder there: That she seems so casual or that an adult has to go to YouTube to learn how prison is,” Oliver said. “I’ll tell you: It’s bad, Jenna! Really bad!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

