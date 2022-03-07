John Oliver Praises Ukraine’s ‘Incredible Signs of Resistance’ as ‘Total F*cking Dickhead’ Putin Continues Invasion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver celebrated the many ways Ukrainians have been defending themselves as Russia continues to invade their country.

“Ukraine citizens have continued to show incredible signs of resistance, proving that they truly are the ‘fuck around and find out’ country of Eastern Europe,” he said on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight.

The host went on to show a CNN interview with a Ukrainian grandmother who learned how to make Molotov cocktails online to defend herself against Russian troops.

“Let those Russian shits come here,” she said to CNN’s Clarissa Ward. “We are ready to greet them.”

Oliver praised other Ukrainians for their “defiance and sense of humor in the midst of such a brutal outmatched fight,” highlighting a man whose sign was deemed “too vulgar to translate” for CNN.

Luckily for Oliver’s viewers, HBO has pretty much no issue airing anything, so the host was able to share that the sign translated to “Putin is a dickhead.”

The host also pointed out that while citizens in Ukraine have been arming themselves against Vladimir Putin’s troops, the Russian government has been spreading misinformation and propaganda online.

The Russian government has even criminalized any media criticism of the war and banned both Facebook and Twitter from the country.

“Yet, for all the Ukrainian resistance and Russian discontent, the fact is, Russia’s advancing and committing human rights abuses along the way,” Oliver said, adding, “What determines the outcome here may not so much be Ukrainian resistance or Russian propaganda, so much as one man’s determination to be — if I may quote one of the most applicable phrases in any language– a total fucking dickhead.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

