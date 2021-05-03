John Oliver Tears into Joe Rogan and ‘Fear Baboon’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Vaccine Misinformation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver went after Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson on Sunday night for pushing vaccine myths, going as far as to slam Carlson as a “super spreader.”

“Our best way out of this mess long term is clearly vaccines,” Oliver argued. “These vaccines can save not just your life but the lives of people around you, and it’s genuinely dispiriting that just a few months into the vaccine rollout we are already at this point. And the problem is, for the coronavirus, the herd immunity threshold is thought to be between 70 and 90 percent of the population, but a survey found that while 60 percent of American adults have got, or want to get, the vaccine and about 18 percent say ‘maybe,’ and 22 percent say ‘no.’”

Despite the fact that a significant percentage of the population is still hesitant to get their shot, largely followed media figures and hosts pushed misinformation surrounding the vaccine.

“But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no,” Rogan said in an April 23 episode of his podcast, and while he later addressed the comments, calling himself “a fucking moron,” he still implied that those who have gotten the coronavirus can skip their dose.

“If you’re thinking, Yeah, I’m not sure I’ll need it. Joe Rogan says I’m probably fine. It is true: You might not get seriously sick from Covid—or indeed sick at all—but you could still inadvertently pass it to someone who could then die,” said Oliver. “And before you say, ‘Well, vulnerable people should just get vaccinated then,’ the vaccines are only 95 percent effective, so they’ll probably be ok, but maybe not. Also, the more the virus circulates, the likelier we’ll see mutations that make it more dangerous, possibly helping it to evade the vaccine completely, putting us all the way back to square one, so get the fucking vaccine!”

While Rogan argued that young and healthy people have no need to get vaccinated, despite still being able to spread the virus to those more vulnerable, Carlson questioned if it even works at all.

“So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling us?” Carlson said while commenting on the CDC’s indoor mask guidelines.

“It is genuinely weird to see someone hosting a show on a supposed news network, and ending every sentence with a question mark,” Oliver said. “Especially when answers to most of those questions are out there for anyone who cares to know.”

“The CDC is being cautious, and wants to be sure it’s not spreading bullshit around during a global pandemic like a frozen dinner duke with a TV show,” he added. “Anyway, I hope that answers at least one of your gape-mouthed, bad-faith wonderings, Tucker, you scrunch-faced fear baboon.”

Oliver noted that the CDC also considers vulnerable and unvaccinated people when mapping out their guidelines, which in no way means the vaccination does not work.

“Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you, he’s a ‘fucking moron’—and those are his words, not mine,” said Oliver.

Watch above, via YouTube.

