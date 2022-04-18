John Oliver Torches Dr. Oz’s ‘Sh*t Show’ Campaign, Reveals He Spent Years Trolling Him When They Shared a Studio

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver opened Last Week Tonight by going after Dr. Mehet Oz’s “shit show” Senate campaign — which got a recent endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Oliver threw up a clip of Trump endorsing Oz at a North Carolina rally earlier this month, in which he reasoned, “When you’re in television for 18 years, that’s like a poll. That means people like you.”

“Wow. I hadn’t heard that voice in a while and, to be honest, I really haven’t missed it. The first growl in that clip was like hearing the sound of a cranking lawn mower you know is about to sexually harass you,” Oliver joked before taking issue with Trump’s claim.

“Now, as for his claim there that being on TV for a long time is like a poll showing that people like you, that is just not true,” he said. “Believe me. I’ve been on TV in this country for 16 years now and I still get YouTube comments like, ‘I hope he stops soon,’ ‘why is less funny Mr. Bean so mad?’”

The host went on to admit that while he’s mocked Oz’s “daytime snake oil carnival in detail before,” the Senate campaign surprised Oliver because “it’s been a shit show.”

Oliver later mocked Oz for taking shots at President Joe Biden over grocery and gas prices and pretending as if they affect him despite being “fucking rich.”

The host then shared how he’s been mocking Oz for years, as they shot their shows in the same studio and Oz’s offices were across from Oliver’s.

Oliver’s staff placed a giant alligator giving the middle finger right in front of Oz’s office as a way to poke fun at the television personality.

“I talked a lot of shit about The Dr. Oz Show and I did because it was unremittingly terrible. But what is now clear is that I didn’t appreciate just how hard his staff had to work every day to make sure it wasn’t even worse,” Oliver said.

“He had to abandon his show to go run for Senate, and if any of his staff are coming back to our office in the coming weeks to clear their stuff out, we’ve actually left a new special message for them on our alligator: ‘I’m sorry, he seems like a fucking nightmare.’ Because he really does.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

