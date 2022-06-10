Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Played Monopoly As They Awaited Verdict Reading

Johnny Depp‘s attorney Ben Chew revealed the team resorted to unique tactics to ease stress and tension waiting for a verdict in the final hours of the actor’s courtroom drama with ex Amber Heard.

Speaking with Jesse Weber, host of the podcast Law&Crime Sidebar (a project of Mediaite’s sister site Law & Crime), Chew detailed the final harrowing moments of the trial.

He said the team tried to keep morale up until the bitter end.

“We were so tense that one of my colleagues brought a Monopoly game. So we played Monopoly in our little breakout room,” Chew said.

“I saw a side of some of my young colleagues that I’d never seen before,” Chew said jokingly. “Ruthlessness — and an unwillingness to sell their old mentor, some property.”

“The second we heard that the jury was coming in. Of course we folded up the game and then it was just — our hearts were in our mouths, especially when the judge called us forward and told us that the jury had reached a verdict on liability as to one of the statements, but had not filled in the damages award,” he recalled.

“We had no idea whether that was one of the counterclaim statements that was (Amber) Heard, had alleged, or one of our statements,” he added. “She as always Chief Judge (Penney) Azcarate, you know, played it down the middle. We had no idea. So we had a torturous several minutes while we were waiting for the jury to do that.”

