Jon Stewart in a ‘Hostage Situation’ with His Own Liberal Audience and His ‘Day is Done,’ Rubin Tells Toto

Jon Stewart is in a “hostage situation” with his own audience, Rubin Report host and fellow comedian Dave Rubin said this week on the Right on Hollywood podcast.

In a discussion on modern comedy, host Christian Toto asked Rubin for his perspective on liberal comedians like Marc Maron and Jon Stewart not being more critical of political correctness and “woke culture.”

“You’d think a comedian of all people would be just outraged by woke culture and what it’s doing to their profession, but they don’t seem to be that way,” Toto said of the comedians.

Stewart, Rubin said, is the “most disappointing” among today’s comics, calling the recent launch of his new show The Problem with Jon Stewart a “strange pivot” after the former Daily Show host remained mostly quiet through Donald Trump’s presidency.

“He went all-in on wokeism, and he started lecturing white people and doing segments [like] ‘dear white people’ and the rest of it and it’s like, man you don’t believe this,” Rubin said.

Stewart’s Apple TV show covers a variety of left-wing friendly topics. One episode, titled Taking Responsibility for Systematic Racism, led to conservative Andrew Sullivan accusing Stewart of ambushing him and making him appear bigoted with a panel on race. Stewart denied this and also blasted conservative critics saying he’s too “woke” these days, calling the accusation and use of the term “lazy.”

“And can we stop with the lazy ‘woke’ shit anytime someone disagrees with a conservative. Fuck man,” he tweeted last month about the incident.

“Jon Stewarts knows at this point he’s a middle-aged, super-rich … white guy, and he’s danced around these [woke] ideas. He’s run around calling Republicans racist and bigots and homophobes and everything else,” Rubin said of Stewart. The conservative commentator did offer praise for other comedians who have been more critical of political correctness in comedy, including Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan, saying the comedians “sound like conservatives” today.

Stewart, on the other hand, is in a “hostage situation” with his own audience as he tries to remain relevant and appeal to woke culture, Rubin argued.

“He’s basically in a hostage situation with his own audience,” he said, adding later, “his day is done. That’s okay. I think he has a farm somewhere in New York. Go live on the farm. Do your thing. That’s fine. You were relevant for a while. I’m relevant for a while. It is what it is.”

