Jordan Klepper Confronts My Pillow’s Mike Lindell Over Election Fraud Claims: You’re ‘Perpetuating Anger, Fear and Attacking Our Democracy’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Daily Show on Friday shared a throwback video of Jordan Klepper at the 2021 MAGA Frank Rally in Wisconsin, where he got a chance to confront My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“Who is your favorite in the lineup?” Klepper asked a rally attendee, prompting her to confess that she was most excited to see Lindell.

Other rally attendees praised Lindell because he “speaks the same truth that we believe.”

While another rally goer, who claimed the My Pillow CEO was more of a hero than the nation’s doctors and nurses, identified Lindell as a “true blue-blooded — red working American man.”

“Which color?” Klepper asked.

“Blue and true,” the Lindell fan responded. “Red-blooded, White man.”

Another attendee told Klepper that she believes the United States still needs to “find out what’s going on” by looking back at the 2020 election results.

“Well, there’s history — sometimes we have to go back in history like we do in school,” she added, prompting Klepper to note, “It’s important to look at historical moments from different perspectives so you have an understanding and a whole picture.”

The women agreed, to which Klepper then asked, “So you support Critical Race Theory?”

“No,” she responded.

After chatting with some more rally-goers — even getting a couple to admit they miss the days of segregated water fountains — Klepper met Lindell himself.

“I had my own investigations, I had all my stuff going on, and nobody talked about the machines,” Lindell told Klepper, referring to voting system companies like Dominion. “We talked about dead people, non-residents, all the other stuff — I call it the organic crime.”

Klepper went on to ask if these rallies and election fraud claims were “helping” the nation, accusing him of “perpetuating anger, fear, and attacking our democracy.”

“No, you are!” Lindell shot back. “By saying that.”

He went on to claim that the MAGA Frank rally, where Donald Trump spoke, was not a Trump rally.

“This is a free speech rally!” he said.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com