Jordan Klepper Trolls Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandates: ‘Is the Germany Comparison a Stretch Here in Canada?’

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper took a break from trolling Americans and traveled to Ottawa to confront truckers protesting vaccine requirements for drivers who cross the border.

“Three weeks ago, north of the border, a new kind of protest emerged,” Klepper said on Thursday’s The Daily Show. “So I traveled to Ottawa, expecting to find some Canada nice, but their messaging was a bit more coarse. These trucks shut down businesses and made roads impassable.”

Klepper showed several large signs that took aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, many calling for “freedom” while others sending harsher messages.

To recap, Canadian anti-vaxxers have been protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates that were put in place last month, causing supply-chain disruptions and shutting down roads.

Well versed in confronting protesters, Klepper went on to speak to some of the truckers who have paralyzed Canada’s capital city by turning it into a gridlock.

“We don’t live in Germany. We don’t live in Nazi Germany. Those days are over,” said one protester. “Show me your papers don’t happen anymore. That’s a freedom that everyone should have.”

Klepper pushed back, asking if “the Germany comparison” was a “stretch here in Canada,” prompting the protester to simply say, “No.”

That same protester was also confident he could stay parked in his truck for two years, confirming that he smokes “a lot of weed,” when Klepper asked if stimulants would help him keep the energy alive.

“Are you worried at all with weed? Paranoia might creep in?” Klepper asked.

“No,” the protester replied, to which Klepper asked if he thinks “the government is coming for you?”

“Oh yeah, constantly,” said the protester.

Several other truckers that Klepper spoke to were also supporters of Donald Trump or believers of QAnon conspiracy theories — one even wearing a “Q Army” hat.

“It’s more than just the vaccine passport and stuff,” another argued. “The Agenda 2030 is a good start.”

He later explained that Agenda 2030 is “where the world’s headed toward one government. They want to sterilize us that only certain people can have kids.”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com