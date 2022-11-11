Jordan Peele is Launching the ‘Scariest Podcast of All Time’ Featuring Character Strikingly Similar to Alex Jones

Filmmaker Jordan Peele is bringing his horror expertise to the world of podcasting and is set to launch his first show on November 15th.

According to Variety, Peele’s production company Monkeypaw is releasing Quiet Part Loud, a fictional podcast series that will span over 12 episodes.

The show will take place before “the Trump presidency” and follows “disgraced radio host” Rick Egan, whose short description bares striking resemblance to another controversial radio host, Alex Jones:

Egan has finally found his chance at reinventing himself: by chronicling the cold-case disappearance of several Muslim teens from Staten Island—a group he himself disparaged—in the wake of 9/11. But Rick soon discovers this is no ordinary hate crime, as his ill-considered investigations bring him face-to-face with an ancient American evil that’s ready to offer him a monstrous bargain.

According to Variety, the show will use “immersive audio and sound design” to paint a vivid picture of divisiveness in America.

Peele told the site that working with only audio was a welcomed challenge.

“I’m always looking for new ways to explore and innovate in genre storytelling,” he told Variety. “The potential in audio was tremendously appealing: By stripping horror of all its visuals, you can focus on just conjuring dread and unease in your listener’s ears on this intimate and visceral level. I wanted us to make the scariest podcast of all time.”

