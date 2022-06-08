Jordan Peterson Lashes Out at Critics After Quitting Twitter Over ‘Not Beautiful’ Controversy: ‘F**k You If You Don’t Like It’

Author Jordan Peterson lashed out at his critics after ditching Twitter last month over a tweet where he referred to a plus-sized model as “not beautiful” that was met with heavy backlash.

Peterson appeared on his daughter Mikhaila’s podcast and directly addressed the controversy, standing by his original tweet. Mikhaila Peterson promoted the episode on Wednesday through YouTube and social media. It will be released in its entirety on Thursday.

Peterson responded last may to a tweet promoting a Sports Illustrated cover with plus-size model Yumi Nu and he shocked many by weighing in and declaring, “sorry. Not beautiful.”

Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022

Peterson soon after announced he was removing his own access to his Twitter account to avoid “temptation.”

The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane. https://t.co/NlWTUKRHlG — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022

On his daughter’s podcast, Peterson made no apologies for his tweet and instead doubled down on the opinion, calling the Sports Illustrated cover a “cheap manipulation.”

“It was also an insistence that all of a sudden this non-athletic body is as beautiful as the standard swimsuit model. It’s not. It’s not as athletic and it’s not as healthy,” he said, adding later that the magazine is “exploiting” Nu.

Peterson got especially enraged when responding to his critics, saying, “don’t pull any moral stunts on me because you’re irritated about my opinion.”

Peterson goes on to tell those who don’t like his opinion simply: “fuck you.”

“Not everyone’s a genius,” he said. “Not everyone’s Picasso. Not everyone’s young and healthy. Not everyone is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Period. And fuck you if you don’t like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikhaila Fuller (@mikhailapeterson)

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com