Julia Louis-Dreyfus Teases a Veep Return: I Miss Playing Someone ‘So Out of Her F*cking Mind’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus misses playing Selina Meyer so much, that there might actually be a Veep return.

Louis-Dreyfus sat down with Variety as part of their 2021 Power of Women special, and confessed that while she might be one of the nation’s most adored comedians, she misses playing someone “so out of her fucking mind.”

While Louis-Dreyfus also played the iconically assertive and short-tempered Elaine Benes on Seinfeld, when asked if she would ever revisit her past roles, the comedian confessed that she misses Selina Meyer the most.

“You know who I miss? I miss playing Selina Meyer,” she told Variety’s Kate Aurthur, adding that the misses playing someone so “exciting.”

“Playing that character, who was so out of her fucking mind, and so undeveloped; it was just freeing!” Louis-Dreyfus continued. “Everything was about her ego, with not a care in the world for another human being.”

SPOILER ALERT: While Veep ended with Meyer in a casket, there is a solid chunk of untouched time that could be used if HBO were to ever revive the show — and Louis-Dreyfus is up for it.

“Yes! It would give me enormous joy to do more Veep,” she said. “And who knows, maybe we will one day.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]