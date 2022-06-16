Juror in Depp-Heard Trial Breaks Silence on Verdict, Says Jury Didn’t Believe Heard’s ‘Crocodile Tears’

A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial spoke out about the verdict for the first time on Thursday.

The anonymous male juror told ABC News that the jury felt Depp “just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions,” in comparison to Heard.

“It didn’t come across as believable,” he said of Heard’s testimony. “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

The juror went on to call Heard’s “crying” and “facial expressions,” along with her tendency to stare at the jury, “very uncomfortable.”

“Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” added the juror, who was one of seven jurors during the trial and the only to have spoken publicly about the case.

The juror went on to claim that while he thinks both Heard and Depp were “abusive to each other,” he believes that Heard lacked evidence to prove her exact claims.

“I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong,” he said. “But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

Heard also lost favorability among the jury after the trial revealed she had not yet donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, as she claimed she had.

“She goes on a talk show in the U.K. The video shows her sitting there telling the host that she gave all that money away, and the terms she used in that video clip were, ‘I gave it away,’ ‘I donated it,’ ‘It’s gone,’ but the fact is she didn’t give much of it away at all,” the juror said, calling the situation a “fiasco” for Heard.

Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams later joined the network’s panel to discuss the juror’s statement, noting that verdicts can “come down to the credibility of” the witness testifying.

“It’s not just what they’re saying, it’s how they’re saying it,” Abrams said, pointing to the fact that Heard looked over at the jury throughout her testimony, which may have been perceived as “acting.”

Roughly two weeks ago, the jury in Depp and Heard’s defamation trial determined Heard did defame her former spouse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

In Feb. 2019, Depp sued Heard for $50 million in connection with the op-ed, and the jury ultimately awarded him $15 million.

The jury specifically awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages, but because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages in regards to her $100 million countersuit, as the jury determined Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman.

