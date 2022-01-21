Comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68.

The three-time Emmy winner died of complications from his cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told multiple outlets.

Born in Saint Paul, Minn., in 1953, Anderson made his comedy debut in 1984 on The Tonight Show, hosted by the late Johnny Carson.

Anderson was also a game-show host, having hosted Family Feud from 1999 to 2002.

As an actor, Anderson appeared in movies and shows including, but not limited to, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Coming to America, The Wrong Guys, The Jim Henson Hour, Scrubs, Chicago Hope.

In 2004, Comedy Central named Anderson one of “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time.” He was ranked Number 92 on that list.

According to Deadline:

His best-selling books included Dear Dad – Letters From An Adult Child, a collection of poignant and humorous letters from Anderson to his late father and Good­bye Jumbo…Hello Cruel World, a self-help book for those who struggle with self-esteem issues. Anderson’s most recent book, Hey Mom in 2018 shared insights gained from his late mother.

Anderson, who married his high school sweetheart in 1985 only to divorce four weeks later, is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

