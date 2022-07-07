JUST IN: Godfather Actor James Caan Dies at 82

Actor James Caan, who most famously starred in the iconic 1972 film The Godfather, died on Wednesday at the age of 82, announced his Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” tweeted the account.

Caan was born into a Jewish family in the Bronx on March 26, 1940 and was in his first film in 1963 with Irma la Douce. Along with The Godfather, he starred in other prominent films including El Dorado, A Bridge Too Far, The Rain People, Misery, Countdown and Dick Tracy.

Caan also acted on television on shows including Get Smart and Hawaii Five-O and did voices on Family Guy and The Simpsons.

Caan said in 2016 that he’s “ultra-conservative” and that he just tunes into Fox News.

Divorced four times, Caan is survived by his five children.

