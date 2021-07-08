Juvenile’s pro-vaccine anthem “Vax That Thang Up” already has more than a million views — guaranteeing some haters.

The rapper joined John Berman and Brianna Keilar on Thursday’s New Day, explaining that he believed remixing the iconic “Back That Thang Up” would be a “great way to put awareness out there.”

Juvenile went on to specify that the remix is intended to target the Black community and other demographics that have exhibited uncertainty regarding the shot.

“How important is it to you to get this message out, particularly in communities that are lagging behind in vaccination rates, including communities of color?” Berman asked Juvenile.

“It means a lot, you know, especially for me. And I’m trying to make everybody see it from my point of view,” responded the rapper. “So I just think that we all should, you know, take time out and get educated on it first, and then we all can be vaccinated hopefully in the future.”

Keilar then pointed out that while the song is “so fun,” there are some haters on social media — noting that it “speaks to just how sensitive the topic of vaccine hesitancy is.”

“What do you say to them?” Keilar asked, sharing some negative reactions from social media users.

“You know, a lot of people lost family members, so I send out my condolences to them and their family, and I want them to know that I hurt just like they hurt. I have the same — I’ve lost family members, too, and it’s a scary — it’s a slippery slope,” Juvenile responded. “So what I say to everybody else outside that’s speaking on it, man, just get educated. I’m not telling you, forcing you, or pushing you to go get vaccinated. I’m telling you to make a family decision. Talk to your family, get educated on it, and make the right decision.”

The rapper then revealed that while he does feel better being double vaccinated, he is still wearing his mask, social distancing, and washing his hands.

The hosts noted, however, that there wasn’t much social distancing in the video, Keilar adding, “I know we spied some eggplant emojis in the video. This thing is very tongue in cheek, it’s very funny and we love it.”

“Thank you for the message you’re sending and thank you for joining us this morning. I really appreciate it,” Berman then said to Juvenile. “And you’re going to have to explain the eggplant thing to me, Brianna, at some point.”

“I’m not doing that,” she laughed.

Watch above, via CNN.

