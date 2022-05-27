Kanye Accuses Kim Kardashian of Keeping Kids Away From Him One Day After She Apologized to Family for His Attacks

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, released a song referencing his ongoing custody battle with former spouse Kim Kardashian just one day after she apologized to her family for his online attacks.

West released a new song, titled “True Love” on Friday, which features the late rapper XXXTentacion, who died in June 2018 at age 20.

The song opens with XXXTentacion singing, “True love shouldn’t be this complicated/Thought I’d die in your arms/I thought I’d die in your arms.”

West then accuses Kardashian of keeping his children away from him in the next verse, rapping:

No hard feelings but these feelings harder

When I think about it, my eyes fill up with water

Don’t have our daughters butterfly while they larvae

Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow

Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow

Wait, when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed

When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a bar code

Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though

Wait, who got our kids in some, “What are those?”

Wait, why they can’t wear Yeezys with the cargos?

Y’all know Nike don’t like me, y’all take it too far though

At least have ’em in some Mike’s, he played for Chicago

I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago?

And you know all the nannies said, “Daddy in Nebraska”

Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo

Only neighbor in the hood with a door they can knock on

I leave the light on

The song dropped a day after Kardashian was seen apologizing to her family for her relationship with West in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys,'” she told her family while sitting around her dining room table, adding that while she “protected” her relationship with Depp for “so long,” she “will never let that happen to you guys again.”

This is not the first time West has accused Kardashian of controlling their children’s time with him.

In a since-deleted February Instagram post, West shared a picture of a sign that read, “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

The post came just hours after he took accountability for the “jarring” social media posts he had been sharing at the time, which included the claim that Kardashian’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson would “never meet” his children.

Kardashian had previously addressed the attacks in a Feb. 4th Instagram story, writing, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The former couple share four children, North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

