Kanye Thanks Candace Owens For Siding With Him Amid Parenting Feud With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, thanked conservative commentator Candace Owens on Saturday for taking his side amid a public feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian about their 8-year-old daughter’s social media usage.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Ye shared a screenshot of a TikTok post from his daughter North, with the caption: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Kardashian hit back in an Instagram story, writing, “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Owens on Friday tweeted that “Kim is wrong on this one” and that “there is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media.”

Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as “obsession” and “control”.

There are other creative outlets for kids. https://t.co/32ATNh4Njs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 4, 2022

Ye screenshot the pair of tweets and posted them on Instagram, writing, “THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE.”

He added that other celebrities have expressed their support in private but are scared to speak out publicly.

