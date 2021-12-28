Kanye West Buys $4.5M House Across Street from Kim Kardashian Amid Report She ‘Snuggled Up’ with Pete Davidson During Holidays

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, bought a $4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, according to The Daily Mail.

The purchase comes after West publicly asked Kardashian to “run right back to me” despite her budding romance with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

During a concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum earlier this month, West began to freestyle while performing his hit song “Runaway,” saying, “Run right back to me!” before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

According to the Daily Mail, the home, located in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood Hidden Hills, is just over 3,650 square feet and includes 5 bedrooms.

West purchased the property two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot home in the same gated community.

Kardashian also filed to be declared legally single just two weeks prior to West’s purchase.

Reports of the rapper’s new home come as Kardashian was spotted “snuggled up close” to Davidson at the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 26.

Cosmopolitan Magazine reported on the recent date, writing:

A source told the publication that the pair could be seen getting cosy on Sunday, December 26, while at the Polo Lounge inside the luxury hotel. Kim apparently donned a makeup-free look and wore a black sweatshirt and grey top while Pete wore a grey beanie and black hoodie – the pair subtly matching (we love to see it).

Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted together across New York and California, most recently on a string of dates in Los Angeles — including on on Dec. 21, when the pair watched House of Gucci together before dining at Angelina’s Ristorante.

