Kanye West, now legally now known as Ye, shared a five-minute-long “Thanksgiving Prayer” video, in which he opened up about his presidential run, his mental health, and his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“Boom, boom, boom. Westside. Kanye West. Conway West Side. You never noticed that, did you?” West said at the start of the prayer:

West went on to warn followers that this was his “super, super, super super super long Thanksgiving Prayer” before sharing the things he’s thankful for this holiday season.

“On this Thanksgiving. I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans and our haters. We love you too,” he said. “On Thanksgiving on Christmas morning, not the night before or the day just the morning. We’re thankful for our current civilization of 8 billion people, our ancestors and our children.”

West shared his gratitude that his son Saint, who he called “a mix of two of my favorite things — me and my wife’s face,” was able to play catch with Tom Brady before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

Later in the prayer, West opened up about his mental health, his support for former President Donald Trump, his own presidential run, and how it all impacted his wife and family.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he said. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: Misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

West went on to highlight a manic episode he had in 2016, which led him to be “placed under heavy medication.”

“Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure,” he said.

After pointing to his “ego,” his “tempter,” and his “self-righteous Christian behavior,” West highlighted his recent involvement in politics.

“Let’s go with politics here. Good Lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” he said of his past support of Trump. “Being a good wife she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one, and thank God, only press conference,” he continued, likely referencing his decision to reveal that he and Kardashian almost aborted their daughter North West, who was 7-years-old at the time.

West then shared advice his father offered following the press conference: “’Write your speech next time, son.’”

“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me,” he concluded. “I’m thankful for the life that God has given me. And I’m thankful for your time, attention and patience. In Jesus name. Amen.”

