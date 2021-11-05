<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kanye West did not hold back while sitting down for his first interview since his split from Kim Kardashian and since the release of his controversial album Donda.

West, who recently changed his name to Ye joined rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a chat on the Drink Champs podcast, during which he spoke out on a series of topics, including Donald Trump, the #MeToo movement, and his ongoing divorce from Kardashian.

West drank Hennessy and Hibiki throughout the interview, also lighting up a joint at one point, possibly prompting him to share more than usual.

Discussing Trump around an hour into the interview, the rapper admitted he “still got a red hat on today,” despite once saying he no longer supported the former president, adding, “I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

West also addressed the backlash he faced for bringing out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby during his most recent “Donda” listening party.

“All the #MeToo—like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song,” he said. “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will—that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind-control we’re in. And mob mentality.”

Manson is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after he was accused by multiple women of rape in addition to sexual, physical, and emotional assault.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” his former fiancé Evan Rachel Wood claimed. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

West also revealed that a deluxe edition of his album Donda will be released, yet did not offer any more details.

In addition to the #MeToo movement, West went after Saturday Night Live for urging Kardashian to mock him during her Oct. 10 monologue.

“SNL making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t see the papers. We’re not even divorced … They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want they parents to stay together.”

“I want us to be together,” he admitted.

At one point, West also blasted Big Sean and John Legend for failing to support him during his 2020 run for president, also saying, “The worst thing I’ve ever done was sign Big Sean.”

Regarding his beef with Drake, saying, “Drake don’t do an outright diss song… he’s going to set it up like war.”

“He gonna do stuff like live five blocks down the right from you,” he said. “He gonna go and DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family.”

“I had this conversation with Drake that’s like, ‘I never fucked Kim,’ but I was like, ‘But you acted like you did,” West continued. “Did you ever DM her? Everything else around it—you know, ’cause it ain’t about just the actual act of it.”

