Kanye West Spox Says Publicist Was ‘Not Associated’ With Rapper When She Intimidated Election Worker to Confess False Voter Fraud Charges

A spokesperson for Kanye West, now known as Ye, released a statement saying that the publicist accused of intimidating a Georgia elections worker during the 2020 election was not associated with the rapper at the time.

According to Reuters, Trevian Kutti, also a former publicist for R. Kelly, visited the home of Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021, in an attempt to get the election worker to confess to false charges of voter fraud.

While Kutti is currently an associate of West’s, Pierre Rougier, a spokesperson for the rapper, told Reuters that she was not connected to West or any of his enterprises at the time.

“Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred,” Rougier told Reuters on Sunday.

At the time of the alleged incident, Freeman was receiving death threats from Donald Trump supporters as the former president targeted her and her daughter, claiming that they switched out votes with fake ballots hidden in suitcases at counting centers.

Reuters obtained bodycam video of the encounter, which shows Kutti offering to help Freeman amid the threats:

Police bodycam video recorded on Jan. 4, 2021, shows Trevian Kutti, a publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West, telling a Georgia election worker who former President Trump falsely accused of manipulating votes that she was in imminent danger https://t.co/AeF1I18mdJ pic.twitter.com/ott7ohVQnI — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2021

Kutti can be heard saying she was sent by a “high-profile individual” to deliver an urgent message to Freeman, yet does not reveal who that person is.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place… I just know that it will disrupt your freedom… and the freedom of one or more of your family members. … You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” she told Freeman.

Reuters reported that Freeman grew increasingly suspicious of Kutti, getting up from her chair and saying, “The devil is a liar,” before calling for an officer.”

