Kanye West Under Investigation for Criminal Battery After Allegedly Punching Fan

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation in Los Angeles for allegedly punching a fan.

LAPD’s Newton Division took the report early on Thursday morning, according to Variety, and the rapper has not been arrested amid the investigation.

“According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles,” added Variety’s Jem Aswad, noting that a representative for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TMZ reportedly obtained a video of “an irate Kanye shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning,” in which one can allegedly hear West yell, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? … Cuz that’s what happened right fucking now.”

The outlet further reported that West got into an argument in downtown Los Angeles that became physical after a fan asked the rapper for his autograph.

West was reportedly sitting inside of his SUV near LA private club Soho Warehouse during the altercation, allegedly punching the fan and causing him to fall to the ground.

The Donda performer was previously spotted partying at Delilah in West Hollywood with his new girlfriend Julia Fox, who reportedly stayed at the club after he left alone.

The case is purportedly being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum sentence of six months.

West was just confirmed as a headliner for the 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., which is scheduled over two weekends in April.

