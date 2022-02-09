<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Julia Fox has opened up about her new relationship with Kanye West, clarifying that she is not worried about his ex Kim Kardashian.

Fox recently joined Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, in which she revealed that West, now known as Ye, is officially her boyfriend.

“I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” she said, adding that they never had an official conversation, but that it “just happened.”

The Uncut Gems star went on to detail their relationship, including the weekend they met in Miami and their very publicized date in New York City.

“It was like we were on the Kanye Workout Plan, like we got to work,” she said, referencing the essential makeover West gave her. “It was like, if we are going to do this, if I’m going to be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit just because I’m a little lazy.”

She later rejected the idea that West is “love bombing” her, referring to a type of emotional manipulation, explaining that West “wants me to be the best version of myself.”

“He doesn’t have a shady, ulterior motive,” she said. “I think [that’s] super crucial in the love-bombing element because in a typical narcissistic relationship, you get love-bombed, and you get isolated.”

Fox also addressed West’s relationship with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, calling it “unfortunate” that women are “always just being pitted against each other.”

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” Fox added about West’s relationship with Kardashian. “I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

