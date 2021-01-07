Karlie Kloss revealed she has tried to persuade in-laws Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

After a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, the model tweeted, “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user responded, “Tell your sister in law and brother [in] law.” Kloss, who’s been married to Jared’s brother Joshua Kushner since 2018, replied, “I’ve tried.”

I’ve tried — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Kloss rarely discusses her connection to the Trump family. Earlier this year, a clip went viral of a Project Runway contestant calling out Kloss’s ties to the Kushners during an episode of the show, which she judges.

Kloss later addressed the situation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” she said. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Kloss wasn’t the only celebrity who condemned Wednesday’s riots in Washington. Dozens of Hollywood stars took to social media to expressed their disgust and horror at the violent protests.

