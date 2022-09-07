If you want a civil war, vote Republican in the upcoming midterm elections, comedian and liberal activist Kathy Griffin declared this week.

Griffin’s odd message was taken as a threat of political violence by some, something she immediately accused MAGA Republicans of threatening themselves after her tweet garnered some attention and backlash.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November,” Griffin tweeted on Tuesday. “If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.”

If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022

After presenting that simple choice to voters, some accused the My Life on the D-List star of suggesting or even threatening political violence over the midterms, something she immediately dismissed, reversing the accusation on her conservative critics.

“You guys. The [MAGA] blue checks are at it again,” Griffin posted in response to Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong saying her original tweet sounded like a threat. “Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing.”

You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing. 🙄 https://t.co/bugd1SP1cr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022

Griffin has faced plenty of controversy with past political statements. She faced massive backlash and lost multiple gigs after posing in 2017 with the mock severed head of former President Donald Trump for a protest photoshoot.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com