Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sound Alarm on Voter Suppression in Bizarre Dystopian PSA: ‘The America You Know Doesn’t Exist in Our Future’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a message to voters from the year 2055: “Democracy is dead.”

The very grey and haggard couple teamed up with nonprofit organization RepresentUs to show their support for Congress’ voting rights bill — the For the People Act.

The ad, set in 2055, shows the couple sending a transmission back to the year 2021, warning voters that, “The America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice. The regime watches our every move.”

The transmission seems to appear on every American screen, the ad showing Bloom and Perry’s message interrupting an interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on CBS News’ Face the Nation.

The move is a clear shot at the West Virginia senator, who proclaimed his opposition to the For the People Act in an op-ed penned the same day as his interview with John Dickerson.

Manchin has since proposed a compromise to the bill, which Stacey Abrams claimed she can “absolutely” support on Thursday.

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Perry continues in the ad. “The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

The video ends as armed officials attempt to capture Perry and Bloom, but not before the couple suggests that their 2021 viewers call their senators — Bloom also asking people to tell their daughter Daisy that “we love her.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

