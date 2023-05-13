Singer and television host Kelly Clarkson tweeted a conciliatory response to a Rolling Stone report that her show fosters a “toxic” work environment.

IN MY 20 YEARS IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY, I’VE ALWAYS LED WITH MY HEART AND WHAT I BELIEVED TO BE RIGHT. I LOVE MY TEAM AT “THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW,” AND TO FIND OUT THAT ANYONE IS FEELING UNHEARD AND OR DISRESPECTED ON THIS SHOW IS UNACCEPTABLE.

I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN, AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE, COMMITTED TO CREATING AND MAINTAINING A SAFE AND HEALTHY ENVIRONMENT AT ‘THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW.’ AS WE PREPARE FOR A MOVE TO THE EAST COAST, I AM MORE COMMITTED THAN EVER TO ENSURING THAT NOT ONLY OUR TEAM THAT IS MOVING, BUT ALSO OUR NEW TEAM IN NY IS COMPRISED OF THE BEST AND KINDEST IN THE BUSINESS.

PART OF THAT BUILD WILL INCLUDE LEADERSHIP TRAINING FOR ALL OF THE SENIOR STAFF, INCLUDING MYSELF. THERE IS ALWAYS ROOM TO GROW AND ENSURE WE ARE ALL BEING/BECOMING THE BEST VERSION OF OURSELVES IN ANY BUSINESS. ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO LEADERSHIP TO ENSURE THAT ANY NOTION OF TOXICITY IS ERADICATED.

-KELLY