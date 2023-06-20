Kelly Osbourne Brands Prince Harry A ‘Whining — Complaining Tw*t’ In Blistering Podcast Rant

Kelly Osbourne had some sharp words for Prince Harry during a podcast interview, calling the ousted Prince a “complaining tw*t.”

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of the I’ve Had It Podcast with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan where Osbourne was featured as a guest to talk about her famous family and personal career.

During the end of their discussion, Osbourne participated in a rapid fire questioning over things she liked or disliked. One topic on the list was King Charles and Queen Camilla.

While Osbourne expressed her approval of the new monarch, they quickly began talking about the coronation. Welch brought up Prince Harry and his non-existent role in the event.

“I don’t care what my f*cking son did, if I was getting crowned — he would sit in the very front row,” Welch said.

“I don’t agree with that,” Osbourne said bluntly. “I think Harry’s a f*cking t**t.”

“I think he’s a f*cking tw*t. He’s a whining, whinging, complaining, woe is me. ‘I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems. Like my life was so hard.’ Everybody’s fucking life is hard. You were the prince of G*ddamn country who dressed up as a f*cking Nazi and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it,” Osbourne added.

“I mean, you make such a great case in that colorful British accent,” Welch laughed.

Listen above via the I’ve Had It Podcast.

