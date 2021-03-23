Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 to Families of Victims in Atlanta Spa Shootings

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong donated $50,000 to the families of victims who were killed in last week’s shootings at three Atlanta-area spas.

The Hangover star made five separate $10,000 donations to the GoFundMe campaigns for the families of Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Xiaojie Tan and Yong Yue.

Jeong, who’s of Korean descent, also shared some of the fundraising campaigns to his Twitter account.

Last week, The Masked Singer judge also participated in a video with other Asian American celebrities calling to put an end to Asian hate crimes. “Stop the pandemic of hate,” Jeong said in the video.

Six of the eight victims killed in the Atlanta-area shootings were Asian women, bringing further awareness to the anti-Asian hate crimes that have erupted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance at a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Oakland, PA this past weekend. “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” the actress said during her impassioned speech encouraging community support.

Jeong later shared a video of Oh’s speech, along with the caption, “I am proud to be Asian.”

I am proud to be Asian. pic.twitter.com/ISiWYc7jI2 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 21, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]