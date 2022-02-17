Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Sparks New Controversy, Faces Trademark Suit from Competing Brand: ‘The Similarities Are So Striking’

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is being sued by competing brand Tequila 512 for state and federal trademark infringement as well as false designation of origin and unfair competition.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family strikes again,” the suit states. “This time Kendall Jenner has associated herself with a new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, that intentionally copies Plaintiff’s tequila brand, Tequila 512. The similarities are so striking that this cannot be a result of coincidence.”

The suit accuses Jenner’s company of copying Tequila 512’s color scheme in order to confuse customers, also hitting at 818 Tequila for similarly using an area code for its moniker.

According to the filing, Tequila 512, a company launched in Texas, has been “using a highly distinctive logo and color scheme that has been in place since 2015.”

While Jenner is not listed as a defendant, and only her company is being sued, the filing did name her sister Kim Kardashian.

The suit claims that when Kardashian’s role-playing game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” was promoting 818 Tequila, there was a Tequila 512 bottle featured on the in-game images.

It’s unclear if Kardashian’s inclusion of the Texas company’s bottle was intentional or a mistake, but Tequila 512’s lawyers are arguing that it largely validates the claim that 818 Tequila’s brand mirrors 512’s.

“Either Defendant intentionally used Plaintiff’s bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or Defendant was itself confused about the difference between the two brands,” the filing adds.

Jenner has faced controversy regarding her tequila brand in the past, with many accusing her of appropriating Mexican culture through her ad campaigns.

Others have taken issue with the company are concerned with how the celebrity tequila brand trend has impacted the agave-producing region of Mexico.

