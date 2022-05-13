Kendrick Lamar Sparks Intense Twitter Debate With New Album Featuring Kodak Black, Who Pled Guilty to Assault and Battery

Kendrick Lamar dropped his much-anticipated album on Friday, and Twitter has some thoughts on the rapper’s decision to prominently feature Kodak Black.

Last April, Kodak appeared in court to face charges of rape and sexual assault in connection to a 2016 incident involving someone who was underage at the time.

Kodak was accused of raping the female victim in a hotel room following his performance at Treasure City club in Florence, South Carolina.

The rapper pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery in the rape case and was handed an 18-month probation sentence in addition to a $125 fine, and court-ordered counseling.

On top of the accusations, Kodak was also a Donald Trump supporter throughout his presidency, even getting a pardon from the former president while he was serving a 46-month sentence for forging paperwork to obtain a firearm.

Twitter was shocked that Lamar decided to feature Kodak so prominently, especially considering his vocal disdain for Trump.

While some Twitter users were quick to condemn Lamar for featuring an accused rapist on the record, others noted that the album is meant to highlight empathy and redemption:

