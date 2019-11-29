Country rock singer Kid Rock was escorted off stage this week as he was filmed in the middle of a profane, seemingly drunken tirade directed at multiple talk show hosts.

TMZ obtained footage of Rock (legal name Robert Ritchie) on stage of his own Honky Tonk Bar in Nashville, and they describe him as “clearly intoxicated” as he yelled “F*ck Oprah” into the mic.

“Oprah Winfrey is like ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh*t.'” Rock said. “F*ck her. She can suck d*ck sideways. And if you say that, people say, ‘Hey, I’m pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m, like, ‘Okay, fine. F*ck off.'”

Rock went on from there by attacking The View’s Joy Behar, who he called a “bitch” a year ago during a live TV interview. He also went after Kathy Lee Gifford and made a few more vulgar remarks before security people were eventually filmed lifting him and taking him off stage.

“I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar,” Rock said. “They can suck d*ck sideways.”

Watch above, via TMZ.

