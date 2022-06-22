Kim Kardashian Admonishes Kids For Interrupting Appearance On The Tonight Show: ‘Don’t Mess This Up’

Kim Kardashian admonished her kids on Tuesday for interrupting her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

She and Fallon were talking about the time she hosted Saturday Night Live when a noise could be barely heard, causing Fallon to say “I’m hearing kids” and Kardashian to turn around and say “guys, guys, can you stop.”

“This is like your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

The camera showed Kardashian’s sons, Saint and Psalm, both of whom she had with her ex-husband Kanye West. Also shown were Kardashian’s friend Tracy Romulus and her daughter Remi.

Members of the audience could be heard saying “Awww.”

However, Kardashian went on to rebuke them.

“My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise. Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up. Come on!”

While discussing her daughter North’s ninth birthday celebration, what sounded like kid noises could be heard in the background, prompting Kardashian to say, “Guys, seriously. You got, you gotta go, you gotta…”

“They can go back if they don’t feel like being out here, that’s fine,” said Fallon.

The kids stayed while Tracy and Remi were gone.

Watch above, via NBC.

