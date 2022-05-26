Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Family for Relationship with Kanye West: ‘Will Never Let That Happen to You Guys Again’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kim Kardashian apologized to her family for her relationship with Kanye West in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

During the episode, Kardashian learns that West, her then-estranged husband, is set to drop a new song amid their public split.

“He’s talking mad shit about me and probably saying whatever,” Kim predicted while sitting with her mother Kris Jenner, Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim’s sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker.

Khloe chimed in to show support for her sister, saying, “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly.”

“We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. Just take it on the chin,” she added, prompting Jenner to assure Kim that she has “done nothing but be great to him.”

Kim went on to “recognize the impact” her relationship with West, now legally known as Ye, had on her family, adding, “I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys.”

“I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again,” she continued.

At the time of filming the episode, West had been publicly disparaging Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson on his Instagram account.

The feud was so contentious that it pushed Trevor Noah to warn of potential violence and abuse.

Kim also addressed the attacks in a Feb. 4th Instagram story, writing, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

During the episode, Kim promised to never “stoop” to West’s level, adding, “I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he has always treated you guys.”

“For once in my life I feel strong,” she said. “I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way or myself.”

