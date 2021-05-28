Kim Kardashian Denies Catching Covid During Her Controversial Private Island Birthday Trip

Kim Kardashian revealed that she and all four of her children contracted the coronavirus in 2020, yet denies that she caught it while on her controversial private island birthday trip.

The news broke during Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which included a statement announcing that production on the series stopped for 14 days after Kardashian and her immediate family caught the virus.

Noting that the written statement was unusual for the show, which often features the family’s private medical moments, Buzzfeed News’ Ellie Woodward decided to investigate the timeline of the family’s illness.

After putting several pieces together, Woodward determined that “By Sunday, Nov. 14, [Kardashian had] already been experiencing symptoms for multiple days. So, this suggests she tested positive on or around Saturday, Nov. 7 — roughly 10 days after returning home from her private island birthday party.”

While Woodward never claimed that Kardashian caught the virus while on her trip, only noting, “we know for sure it came after she was blasted for taking a seemingly cavalier attitude to the pandemic with the big vacation,” Kardashian took to Twitter to address the article.

“False,” she wrote, retweeting the Buzzfeed article. “Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint [West] was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

Kanye West also battled Covid-19 in mid-March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, while Khloé Kardashian also caught the virus in 2020.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]