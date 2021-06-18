Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Van Jones Dating Rumors During Andy Cohen’s Reunion Special

Kim Kardashian addressed rumors that she’s dating CNN’s Van Jones while sitting down with Andy Cohen on Thursday.

Kardashian weighed in on her love life during the much anticipated Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion — clarifying that she is not coupled up with the political commentator.

“Van texted me and was like, ‘this rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,'” Kardashian told Cohen after he asked about the speculation surrounding her love life.

Kardashian also clarified that, while he is “such a nice guy,” she is also not in a relationship with Colombian singer Maluma, adding, “I’m not dating either one.”

Prior to addressing the dating rumors, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with and divorce from Kanye West, revealing, “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.”

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she explained of their decision to split ways. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Kardashian also praised their “amazing co-parenting relationship,” saying, “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Watch above, via E!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com