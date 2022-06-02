Kim Kardashian Tells New York Times She’d Be Willing to ‘Eat Poop Every Single Day’ to ‘Look Younger’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian told The New York Times she would be willing to “eat poop every single day” in order to “look younger.”

In an interview with the outlet last month that was published on Thursday, Kardashian told Rachel Strugatz, “I’ll try anything.”

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” she said. “I just might.”

Kardashian’s words come as she is launching a skin care line that includes a nine-step beauty regimen.

“I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming,” she said.

According to the Times:

The SKKN products are considerably more expensive than most skin care, celebrity created or not. (A hyaluronic acid serum and a night oil cost $90 and $95.) Collectively, the nine items — cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil — come to a total of $630. It’s a price that may be out of reach to many of her potential customers and 313 million Instagram followers. (All products are refillable, and replacement pods cost about 15 percent less than original packaging.)

Kardashian defended the expensive price tag.

“It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she said. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

