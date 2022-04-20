Kimmel Celebrates The Pandemic’s Most Unhinged Airline Passengers in ‘The Unruly Awards’

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the recent end to airlines’ mask mandates by awarding the pandemic’s most unruly passengers.

On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host explained that a federal judge in Florida ended the mask mandate in place for passengers on airplanes, trains, and buses.

“The judge who struck it down is Kathryn Kimball Mizelle,” he shared. “It’s amazing that a woman with an entire tablecloth around her neck gets to tell us whether to wear masks or not.”

Kimmel then threw up a picture of Mizelle, joking that she’s “dressed like a Nissan in a Christmas commercial.”

“All the major airlines have already updated their policy. Delta, American, United, Southwest, JetBlue, Frontier, and Spirit announced they will no longer require passengers to wear a mask,” Kimmel said. “Well, Spirit Airlines actually didn’t have an official mask requirement because they don’t have windows on the plane.”

The host noted that saying goodbye to mask mandates on planes means saying goodbye to “viral videos of Karens and Aarons having anti-mask meltdowns in mid air.”

“Now it’s time to recognize the very best of the very worst, in the first ever Uruly Awards,” Kimmel said before throwing up the pandemic’s wildest mask rejectors.

Read and watch the full list of winners below:

Watch above, via ABC.

