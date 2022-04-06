Kimmel Encourages Will Smith to Slap Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Called Several Republicans ‘Pro-Pedophile’

Just a week after Jimmy Kimmel condemned Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars, the late-night host called for the actor to give the same treatment to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The late-night host pointed to a tweet Greene shared after every Democrat and three Republican senators — Susan Collins (ME), Mitt Romney (UT), and Lisa Murkowski (AK) — voted in favor of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

1. Any Senator voting to confirm #KJB is pro-pedophile just like she is. There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators. And then Romney, Murkowski, and Collins vote for her. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

“Any Senator voting to confirm #KJB is pro-pedophile just like she is,” Greene wrote, later calling out the three Republicans by name.

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

“Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile,” she added in another tweet. “They just voted for #KBJ.”

After sharing the tweet with his audience, Kimmel asked, “Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

“Besides that being disgusting, that woman is good pals with Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for trafficking minors for sex,” he added. “It’s scum and scummer.”

The host then went after state senators in Georgia, as they just passed a bill that will limit discussions about race from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

“The bill would prohibit schools and local school systems from advocating divisive concepts,” he explained.

“In other words, don’t talk about racism, and there won’t be any, I guess,” he said before airing a spoof instructional video.

