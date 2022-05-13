Kimmel Questions How Covid Reached North Korea After Country Reports First Outbreak: ‘Did Kid Rock Play Pyongyang?’

Jimmy Kimmel addressed news of North Korea’s first reported Covid-19 outbreak, questioning how the disease even reached the country in the first place.

“I don’t know if you heard this, but the Republic of North Korea today reported their first case of Covid-19, can you imagine that?” the host said on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Two years after we all got it.”

North Korean state media has since announced a Covid-19 outbreak in the country, which has likely killed six people and infected more than 350,000, according to CNN.

“According to the director of their National Institute of Infectious Disease, Dr. Dennis Rodman, the virus, which until now had been ‘Un’-detected, has appeared,” Kimmel joked.

“How did Covid even get into North Korea? Did Kid Rock play Pyongyang and not tell us about it?”

Kimmel then reasoned that there have “probably been many cases of Covid in North Korea,” that officials and medical experts have not acknowledged “from fear of angering their leader’s might scrotum.”

“They’ve ordered a shutdown of nationwide lockdowns, so if you live in North Korea, just keep doing what you’ve been doing for the past 40 years,” Kimmel continued.

The host later pointed to some other news overseas, sharing that the Spanish government is expected to pass a law that would give women three days of menstrual leave every month if needed.

“Here in the U.S.A, Republican leaders in Washington are writing a bill that says if a woman has her period in the workplace, she is guilty of witchcraft and should be captured in a burlap bag and cast into the sea,” Kimmel cracked.

Watch above, via ABC.

