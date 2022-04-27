Kimmel Roasts Trump for Being Stuck on ‘Dumb’ Truth Social After Elon Musk Bought Twitter: ‘Social Media Equivalent of a Radio Shack’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for being stuck on his “dumb” social media platform Truth Social despite the fact that Elon Musk will likely lift the former president’s Twitter ban.

“Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, Trump finds himself in a very Trumpy situation because he raised more than a billion dollars to start this promising new right-wing media platform that looks exactly like Twitter,” Kimmel said on Tuesday. “But now that he probably won’t be banned from Twitter anymore because Elon owns it, he’s kind of stuck.”

Trump went as far as to tell Fox News he was “not going on Twitter” despite Musk’s purchasing of the platform, vowing to stay on Truth Social — which he’s only posted on once.

“Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” he wrote on a Feb. 21 post … And we’ve all been waiting ever since.

Kimmel went on to label Truth Social as “such a disaster,” as the app has reportedly faced a myriad of issues since its February launch.

“The app’s woes have been well-documented: it’s been plagued with a clunky launch, tech problems, a stagnant user base, and an exodus of several of their top executives,” reported Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf.

Rumpf, who joined the app this month, further reported that there are several bots and fake accounts on the site despite Devin Nunes’ claim that “99.9 percent of our users are real people.”

“You know, he claims he won’t go back on Twitter, but he 100 percent will go back on Twitter,” Kimmel added of Trump’s potential return. “And then this dumb new company he conned everybody out of their money for will become, I guess, the social media equivalent of a Radio Shack — a Radio Shack that is run by Devin Nunes.”

Watch above, via ABC.

