Kimmel Slams ‘Stepmom Porn’ Fan Ted Cruz and GOP for Pushing ‘Stupid Fake’ Ideas Instead of Gun Control Laws

Jimmy Kimmel dedicated another monologue to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week, yet had a clear shift in tone.

While Kimmel broke down while addressing the shooting on Wednesday night, he used his Thursday night episode to decry Republicans continuing to oppose gun control — even after an 18-year-old gunman, suspected to be Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two adults.

The host first went after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), calling out his “powerful” need for attention.

“He has been everywhere this week doing interviews, pontificating in that little, ‘I care’ voice that he puts on, defending this disturbing allegiance these guys have to semi-automatic weapons,” Kimmel said. “Which Ted says aren’t the problem. The problem, according to Ted Cruz, is that schools need to be more like prisons.”

Kimmel went on to air a clip of Cruz pushing for schools to have “one door into and out of the school, and have that one door, armed police officers at that door.”

“I see, so this wasn’t a gun problem. This was a door problem,” Kimmel said. “Get rid of the doors, this all goes … makes total sense.”

The host then suggested having that one door marked as an “EXIT” door to help confuse mass shooters.

“They’ll see the sign, they’ll turn right around. There will be no problems at all,” Kimmel said. “And Ted knows a lot about doors. You know, doors are what he leaves his dog to look out of when it gets cold and he sneaks off to Cancun like Cruzella de Vil.”

“What a stupid fake idea,” Kimmel continued. “Listen, Ted, I know you’d rather spend your days doing impressions of The Simpsons and googling stepmom porn, but at some point you might have to get down to it and do your job ― and doors ain’t it.”

The host then mocked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) for suggesting that the state arms teachers to help combat gun violence, and later roasted Tucker Carlson for managing to pin the shooting on the pandemic.

“The only way these guys are gonna demand action is if a gender-neutral Mr. Potatoe Head storms the school, then it will be a big problem,” Kimmel joked.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com