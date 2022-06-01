Kimmel Torches ‘Deranged Narcissist’ Trump and ‘Demon’ Ted Cruz for NRA Speeches After Uvalde Shooting

Jimmy Kimmel went off on former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for attending the NRA’s “meeting of the mindless” following the Uvalde school shooting.

Cruz and Trump spoke at the NRA’s convention in Houston on Friday, despite the fact that 19 children and two teachers were killed in an elementary school shooting in the state that same week.

Kimmel noted that the Texas senator was confronted at a restaurant a few hours after his NRA speech.

“Nineteen children died!” said the protester, adding, “That’s on your hands, Ted Cruz!”

The protester, later identified as Indivisible Houston board member Benjamin Hernandez, also exclaimed, “It is harder when there are more guns to stop gun violence.”

“Ted Cruz must know that at this point, every busboy spits in his food, right?” Kimmel said on Tuesday night, also calling him a “demon” at one point.

“Maybe that’s what he likes about eating out, I don’t know, but I for one hope Ted Cruz never gets to eat peacefully in a restaurant again.”

The host went on to air clips from both Cruz and Trump’s NRA speeches, during which Cruz called for schools to have only one entrance in order to curb gun violence.

“Spoken like a real knob,” Kimmel said. “Wouldn’t it be a shame if people started piling their old doors up on Ted Cruz’s lawn?”

“Oh man, I would hate to see that,” Kimmel added. “Imagine if there were so many doors in front of his door he couldn’t get out of the door.”

Kimmel later hit at Trump, who blamed mass shootings on broken homes and mental illness while speaking at the NRA conference.

“That’s right, the deranged narcissist who had children with three different women is lecturing us about mental illness and broken homes,” Kimmel cracked.

Watch above, via ABC.

