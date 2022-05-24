Kimmel Torches Kellyanne Conway for Pushing Trump’s Presidential Run So He Could ‘Control Every Woman’s Private Parts for Years to Come’

Jimmy Kimmel marked his big return to late-night by going after Kellyanne Conway and her newly released book.

Kimmel returned to Hollywood’s El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Monday night after testing positive for Covid-19 twice in three weeks.

“Speaking of viruses,” Kimmel said after quipping about his Covid diagnosis and the Monkeypox outbreak. “Kellyanne Conway has returned to public life with a book about her time as Donald Trump’s henchwoman. The book is called Here’s the Deal.”

Kimmel went on to air a clip of Conway reading from her new book, later adding, “Did you notice that she’s not looking at the book at all while she reads from it? Miraculous.”

“Here’s the deal: It’s been quite the story, quite the ride, quite the journey, quite the life. And I’m still going. God has tested me and trusted me. He has asked me to bear burdens that did not break me,” Conway said in the clip. “And he has bestowed blessings upon me beyond what I ever could have imagined, or deserved. Amen.”

After cracking that people aren’t allowed to end their own books with “amen,” Kimmel noted that Conway claimed Donald Trump considered dropping out of the 2016 presidential race after the Access Hollywood tape, in which he said he could “grab” women “by the pussy,” was released weeks before the election.

“He asked her if he should drop out but she told him to keep going, so instead of stepping down for bragging about grabbing women by the private parts, she encouraged him to stay in and make decisions that would control every woman’s private parts for years to come, and we all lived crappily ever after,” Kimmel said. “Amen. Thank you, Kellyanne.”

Kimmel went on to share that Trump is “pushing back” on the claim, calling it “totally false.”

“In other words, Kellyanne got Kellyanne’ed today!” the host joked. “Isn’t that something?”

