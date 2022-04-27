Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Testifies He Saw Blac Chyna Beat, Whip and Threaten to Kill Rob Kardashian in Bombshell Trial

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble testified that he saw Blac Chyna abuse Rob Kardashian while on the stand Tuesday.

Chyna, given name Angela White, is suing Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner for defamation, also claiming they interfered with her contract at E!, which resulted in Rob & Chyna‘s cancellation.

While on the stand, Gamble claimed that he witnessed a physical altercation between then-couple Chyna and Rob, alleging that when he arrived at the scene, he saw Chyna screaming with a rod in her hand.

“Whatever was in her hand, she threw down. She grabbed a long charger cord on the ground and started whipping it at him and started hitting him,” Gamble said “I could smell the alcohol heavy on her,” he added.

Gamble claimed that he arrived at Kylie Jenner’s house, where the couple was living at the time, after Rob called him at around 7 a.m PDT, adding that he “could hear Chyna screaming in the background.”

“She was telling Rob ‘Fuck you, I’m going to kill you, you fat motherfucker,'” he said. “It was a hostile situation, I put on whatever clothes were closest to me and left to the house.”

Gamble went on to testify that after the fight, Chyna said, “I wouldn’t like this fat fucker if he wasn’t part of the family!”

Chyna commented on the confrontation while on the stand last week, claiming the two were “just being silly” until Rob stole her phone out of jealously — which quickly shifted the mood.

Kris Jenner also testified last week, saying she was “traumatized” when Chyna pointed a gun at Rob — an incident she has admitted to.

Kylie Jenner similarly recalled the moment while on the stand last week, saying, “I remember my brother telling me Chyna held a gun to his head, she strangled him with an iPhone cord. I think he was informing me that my door was damaged, and my TV, and that Chyna had been drinking a lot and maybe doing some drugs. That’s what he told me.”

“I mean, he used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me.’ That’s what he said to me,” she added. “I assumed, yeah, that it was a death struggle. If someone’s saying, ‘She was trying to kill me,’ that’s what I assume, but I don’t think he said those words.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com