Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Terrifying Near Fatal Accident on Good Wife Set, Says She Didn’t Sue ‘Out of Fear’

Actress Kristin Chenoweth recently opened up about an on-set accident that sent her to the hospital and why she never sued CBS over the ordeal.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Chenoweth appeared on the show to discuss her new book I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts where she wrote about the incident for the first time.

The actress was filming a scene outside for the hit show The Good Wife in New York on a windy day.

“We were outside, on the corner by the water on 7-Eleven, because I was gonna get a slurpy that day. It was free slurpy day,” Chenoweth recalled.

“I heard like a flagpole sound. I literally heard ‘We’re losing the light.’ And I heard ‘Action’ and I woke up at Bellevue,” the actress explained, waking up at the hospital.

“It hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven inch skull fracture. Cracked hairline, crack — And teeth. And ribs,” she added.

The actress credited an unlikely accessory with saving her life and literally holding her injuries together.

“My hair extension, you know, saved my — it made the hairline fracture go together,” Chenoweth explained. “So my doctor said, ‘What are these metal things?’ I said, ‘They’re hair extensions.’ And he said, ‘They’ve saved your life.’ So anybody who wants to get hair extensions — should.”

At another point in the conversation, Cohen asked, “Did you hear from anyone at CBS since sharing this in the book?”

Chenoweth shook her head.

“I told you this, I was kind of amazed that you didn’t — try to get some cash from them,” Cohen replied.

“I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety,” Chenoweth said. “So don’t ever let fear rule your life.”

“I have long standing injuries from that,” she explained. “So I wished I had listened to my dad who said, ‘You are gonna wanna do this.’ And we’re not the suing family — but when you’re practically killed–”

Watch above via Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com