Lady Antebellum Sues Black Blues Singer ‘Lady A,’ Who Has Been Using Name for 20 Years

By Leia IdlibyJul 9th, 2020, 11:37 am

Country group Lady Antebellum, who changed their name to “Lady A” last month to avoid associations with the Antebellum Era, is now suing Black blues singer Anita White over who owns the trademark, despite the fact that she has been going by that same name for 20 years, Billboard reported.

The group announced they were changing their name in June out of respect for Black people, following the police killing of George Floyd, as Antebellum refers to the pre-Civil War era during which slavery was legal in Southern states.

“They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time,” White told Rolling Stone following the band’s name change. “If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it.”

The band and the singer had since connected over a Zoom call to discuss their differences, and the trio posted a picture to Instagram claiming they had reached “positive solutions and common ground.”

The country trio later filed a lawsuit in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, looking for the court to recognize their rights to the name “Lady A,” which has apparently been a band trademark for over a decade.

“Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended,” the band said in a statement. “She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years.”

Several people have taken to Twitter to bash the country trio, noting that even if they had the name trademarked for more than 10 years, White had been using it for over two decades. Many also commented on the fact that they are suing a Black woman after a name change that was meant to show solidarity with the Black community:

