Lady Gaga’s french bulldogs were reportedly stolen on Wednesday night in West Hollywood while she was away shooting a film in Rome.

According to TMZ, Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was with three of her dogs in Los Angeles when he was shot at around 10 p.m. and the dogs were stolen.

ABC affiliate KABC was unable to verify that the victim was Gaga’s dog walker, yet LAPD did confirm a male in his 30s was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officials have also reportedly told TMZ that Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs — “no questions asked.”

The dogs who were involved in the incident are named Koji, Gustavo, and Miss Asia Kinney — Gaga’s most famous pup. Asia Kinney reportedly managed to run away from the thief and was later recovered, yet Koji and Gustavo were tragically taken.

Gaga’s dogs are so well known by her fan base that they’re essentially famous themselves. Asia Kinney has a 220k following on Instagram and a Coach deal, while all of them regularly appear on the pop star’s page:

TMZ additionally reported that the gunman has not been located and that it’s unclear if Gaga’s dogs were a specific target, considering how valuable and coveted french bulldogs are.

