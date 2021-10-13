Larry David Laughs Off Those Viral Fashion Week Photos: ‘I Was a Little Out of Place — Like Steve Bannon at a Seder’

Larry David has broken his silence on those viral fashion week photos.

For those of you who missed the hilariously characteristic shots of the comedian, he was caught plugging both ears with his fingers while attending the Staud show on the roof of Spring Studios in Tribeca this September.

Larry David at New York Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/X3KBvw4Abi — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) September 13, 2021

Sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night, David explained how he ended up at New York Fashion Week in the first place.

David revealed that his friend’s fiancé is Sarah Staudinger, one of Staud’s co-founders, and that his friend figured the comedian’s presence at the show would be “helpful.”

“I said, ‘My presence has never been helpful anywhere!'” David joked. “Where ever I am is wrong. Everything is better if I’m not there, believe me!”

The comic then joked that he would even be unhelpful while walking a friend to her car late at night, cracking, “Am I a deterrent? What are they gonna see? The muggers, they’re going to see a skinny bald guy and say, ‘Aye, be careful, he’s got some Pepto-Bismol on him?”

“So I showed up — you know, me and a Fashion Show is not a good…” David said. “It’s a little out of place, like Steve Bannon at a Seder, it doesn’t really work.”

David joined Kimmel on Tuesday to promote the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, as the 11th season will finally premiere October 24 on HBO.

Watch above, via ABC.

